LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Troy Franklin Holt, 58, will be noon Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Holt died Monday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.  

