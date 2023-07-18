Donald Troy Williams, known to friends as “T-Roy,” passed away on July 16, 2023, at the age of 59.  

Troy Williams Obit Photo.png

Troy Williams

A native of Frankfort, Troy graduated from Franklin County High School in 1982. He then earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Kentucky. After graduating, Troy found success as a developer building many beautiful homes. 

