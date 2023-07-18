Donald Troy Williams, known to friends as “T-Roy,” passed away on July 16, 2023, at the age of 59.
A native of Frankfort, Troy graduated from Franklin County High School in 1982. He then earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Kentucky. After graduating, Troy found success as a developer building many beautiful homes.
His entrepreneurial spirit eventually led him to forming Meyer-Williams with his longtime friend, Richard Meyer. His desire to give back to the town he grew up in was evident in the prosperity of his ventures. Troy was a devout Catholic. He was a member of Good Shepherd Church where he served on the finance committee. All four of his children attended Good Shepherd school.
Troy was born into a large family, surrounded by aunts and uncles who played an important role in his life. He valued the bonds of family and cherished the time spent with his loved ones. Whether it was gathering for a meal, engaging in lively card games, or spending time at the lake, Troy relished the moments he shared with his family.
Troy found solace and excitement in the pursuit of hunting a variety of game birds. He shared his love for the sport with his sons. Together they embraced the challenges of the hunt while enjoying the serenity of nature. The bonds forged through these hunting trips created lasting memories and strengthened the familial ties that were so important to him.
Troy proudly donned the blue and white and cheered on his beloved Wildcats through victories and defeats. His commitment to the team extended beyond the stadium, as he loved to tailgate with fellow fans sharing laughter, stories, and good food before each game. His infectious spirit and camaraderie added to the vibrant atmosphere of game day.
When he wasn’t cheering on the Wildcats, Troy could be found relaxing on his back porch with good friends and a glass of bourbon. He had a keen eye for design and poured his heart into the creation of a beautiful covered patio for his home, which became a haven for relaxation, entertainment, and quality time spent with loved ones. It was a testament to his vision reflecting his personality and providing a gathering place for many memorable moments.
When he wasn’t relaxing on his back porch, Troy could be found on the golf course. Golf provided him with moments of relaxation and friendly competition, which he enjoyed alongside both his friends and family. Whether it was a friendly round on a local course or an adventure golf getaway, he relished the fellowship and friendly competition that golf provided. The laughter and stories shared on the fairways will forever be treasured by those that had the privilege of joining him on the course.
Troy was preceded in death by his son, Allen Prather Williams; and his father, Donald Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline; daughters, Hannah Downing (Frank) and Avery Williams; son, Myles Williams; mother, Catherine Williams; sisters, Gayleen Mauer (Rob) and Cindy Schaffner (Matt); several nieces and nephews; and Goddaughters, Grayson Wilhoite and Anna Amato.
Troy leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness. His passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his memory will be forever cherished by his family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Leestown Road, with a vigil to follow at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church with burial to follow at the Frankfort Cemetery. Father Charles Howell along with Father John Lijana will celebrate the funeral mass.
Pallbearers will be Bill Wilson, David Wilson, Richard Meyer, Paul Harnice, Brett Mills, JC Young, Frank Haydon, Keith Lee and Rob Mauer.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Allen Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund mailed to 22 Goshen St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
