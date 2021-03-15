A memorial service for Gertrude "Trudy" Moore Laing, 94, mother of Roger Laing, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Rogers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Activity Center or the American Red Cross. Laing died peacefully on Saturday.

