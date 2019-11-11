A gathering of family and friends Tula James Prewitt, 76, wife of Leon Prewitt, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Prewitt dues Sunday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription