It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Twila Maupin Paige, widow of Leon Paige, on Friday June 9, 2023. There will be a private ceremony for family and close friends at a later date. 

Twila was born August 24, 1942, to the late Everett and Lodus Hicks Maupin. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky, but resided in Frankfort most of her life. Twila will be remembered for the love she had for ALL her family, her cooking, her independence and hard work ethic.

