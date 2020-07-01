LAWRENCEBURG — A private service will be held for Twilah Mae McAllister Larson, 94. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Larson died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Twilah Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

