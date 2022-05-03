Services for Ty Hawkins, 79, will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Pinkard Baptist Church. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is handling arrangements. Hawkins died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ty Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

