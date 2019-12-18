Robert Tyler Cirillo, age 20, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Morton McIntyre officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Born Sept. 11, 1999, in Frankfort, Tyler was a special, energetic boy. He enjoyed making noise with stomping his feet and socializing with everyone. He especially enjoyed watching movies, his favorites being E.T., Star Wars, Men in Black, and Lilo and Stitch. Tyler could never go without his Nutter-Butter Bars and good glass of milk. He blessed all those who got to know him, and truly put a smile on everyone’s face.
He is survived by his parents, Robert Henry Cirillo and Tammy Jean Cook; siblings, Ashlee Caudill and Mary Cirillo; grandparents, Rhonda Pacey, Alice Johnson, Mike Pacey, and great-grandmother, Dorothy Pacey.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Cirillo.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Simpson, Mark Cook, Gayle Abrams, Deidre Brothers, Ritchie Sharp and Julie Camden.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.