Tywana Louise Hampton, 59, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021.

She was born in Cincinnati, OH, on March 28, 1962 to the late Elwood and Phyllis Brown Hampton.

She worked for her family-owned dry cleaners. Tywana was interested in nursing school and loved to crochet.

She is survived by her son, Nathaniel Mitchell; her brother, Deany Hampton; grandchildren, Nathniel Mitchell Jr., and Melvin Mitchell; her niece, Ashley Chambers; and her nephew, Deany Hampton Jr.

Private services will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

