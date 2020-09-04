VERSAILLES — A private service for Ulis Dave Hartley, 70, husband of Nancy Fields Hartley, will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com Hartley died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ulis Hartley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

