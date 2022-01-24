Funeral services for V. Louise Baldwin, 92, Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. to service time.

Louise died Sunday at Morning Pointe in Frankfort.

Born in Louisville to Virginia Pierce Cardwell and William Irvin Bohannon, she was an accounting and office supply manager for Alcoa and member of Hike’s Point Christian Church, Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Baldwin and brother John Read Cardwell Jr.

Survivors include her sister, Nina Sue (Doug) Rice; and brother, Carroll (Shirley K.) Cardwell, both of Frankfort; several nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Rice, Brad Rice, Kevin Cardwell, Austin Tucker, Dalton Tucker and Kevin Black.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church or Choateville Christian Church.

