A Gathering of Family and Friends of Valerie Brock, 61, will be from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Brock died on Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Brock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription