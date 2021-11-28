LAWRENCEBURG — Vannessa Lee Roberts Hinkle, 56, wife of David Hinkle, died Nov. 27. Arrangements Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Vannessa Hinkle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

