LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Velda Wanda Rucker Rogers, 77, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Rogers died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Velda Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

