Veleria Elaine Bryant Shavers, 77, beloved servant to her Lord and Family, passed peacefully in Lexington on December 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bee Carter Shavers.

Veleria was born on March 24, 1944, in the community of Nashville, Tennessee. Veleria achieved several degrees — Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from Tennessee State University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Kentucky State University.

Veleria also had an illustrious career spanning over 38 years at Kentucky State University. It was at this university where she touched thousands of students and changed the trajectory of their lives. Veleria was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and Main Street Baptist church in Lexington, Kentucky. 

Veleria is survived by her Nashville Family, Lexington Family, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters, and her beloved Kentucky State Family. 

Visitation for Veleria will be held Wednesday, December 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main St. Baptist Church, 582 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508. The funeral will be at Main Street Baptist Church, 582 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.

