No services for Velma Rae Willis Dickerson, 77, widow of Marshall Lee Dickerson, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements.  Dickerson died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Velma Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

