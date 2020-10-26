Harrod, Vercil pic.jpg

Vercil Calvin Harrod

Vercil Calvin Harrod, age 80, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Mr. Harrod was born in Frankfort on Jan. 4, 1940, to the late Murrell Exie Harrod and Mamie Rodgers Harrod. He retired from Buffalo Trace after 41 years of service.

Mr. Harrod was a member of Providence Baptist Church. A true outdoorsman, he was a dedicated farmer and loved spending time fishing and hunting. Above all, he will be dearly remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Joan Bowman Harrod; children, Jeffrey Allan Harrod, Karen Sue Harrod Bray (Wayne) and Kimberly Gail Harrod (Wesley Kuhn); grandchildren, Nikki Harrod, Emily Marcum, Aaron Adams (Mandi), Cody Harrod, Trevor Wright, Christopher Adams, Cameron Harrod, Christopher Bray and Brandon Bray. He was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Harrod, Marvin Harrod, Leonard Harrod, Keith Harrod, Leon Harrod, Edward Harrod, Minnie Taylor, Ruby Basil, Grace Smoak, Mary Ruth Perkins, Clara Mae Metts and Margie Elizabeth Harrod.

Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Adams, Cody Harrod, Trevor Wright, Christopher Adams, Cameron Harrod, Wayne Bray and Wesley Kuhn.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

