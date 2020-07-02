Verle (Jack) T. Smith passed away at his home in Florida on Sunday, May 3, 2020, with his wife, Loraine, of 40 years by his side. He was 92 years old.
Jack was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Feb. 15, 1928, the son of Jesse Smith and and Anna Lee Fallis Smith. He had one sister Betty J. Brooks (RT).
Besides his wife, Loraine, he is survived by his daughters, Teresa (Peach) Smith, Judy Smith Kettner (Dan), Jacki Green Rogers; and deceased son, Scott Smith; step-children, Wayne Azbill (Darlyne) and Teresa Azbill Barton; deceased son, Michael Azbill; and nephews, Bruce Brooks, Glenn Brooks (deceased) (Kay), David Brooks (Shirley), Steve Brooks (Patty).
He had seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Jack was a Navy veteran, had a 25-year career at the Frankfort Fire Department, retiring as Battalion Chief, and owned several businesses in Frankfort.
Jack’s Celebration of Life will be held at The Foundry, 317 W. Broadway, Frankfort, on Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m. His ashes will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
