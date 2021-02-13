Verlie Zimmerman
Verlie Elizabeth Zimmerman passed away February 9, 2021, in Richmond Virginia, three days before her 90th birthday. She was born February 12, 1931, in Junction, Illinois, during the depression.
Her parents were Otis Graham and Mollie Baldwin. Her mother died when Verlie was only 12 so she was left to raise her younger siblings. She attended business college in Paducah, Kentucky, where she met her husband, William Henry Zimmerman. He predeceased her by 26 years. Verlie resided in Lexington and Frankfort the majority of her adult life, with a few years in Connecticut.
Verlie was a devout follower of Christ, attending and teaching at Lexington’s Women’s Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for over 20 years as well as Christian Women’s Club. She was a member of Capital City Christian Church. She especially loved children, positively influencing them as their Sunday School teacher, for at least 50 years. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and talking.
Survivors include her daughter, Tandy Goodwin (David); son, William R. Zimmerman (Karen); three grandchildren, Laura Goodwin, Paul Goodwin (Jeanette), William T. Zimmerman (Amanda); and two great-grandchildren, Noelle and Margaux Goodwin. Her brother, Lowell Graham, also survives her, as well as a number of nieces and nephews, and dozens of longtime, loving friends.
She will be buried with her husband, William H. Zimmerman, at the Frankfort Cemetery in a private service.The location is close to Daniel Boone’s memorial for those who may want to privately pay their respects in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made “in memory of" to the Alzheimer’s Association. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

