Verlie Zimmerman

Verlie Elizabeth Zimmerman passed away February 9, 2021, in Richmond Virginia, three days before her 90th birthday. She was born February 12, 1931, in Junction, Illinois, during the depression.
Her parents were Otis Graham and Mollie Baldwin. Her mother died when Verlie was only 12 so she was left to raise her younger siblings. She attended business college in Paducah, Kentucky, where she met her husband, William Henry Zimmerman. He predeceased her by 26 years. Verlie resided in Lexington and Frankfort the majority of her adult life, with a few years in Connecticut.
Verlie was a devout follower of Christ, attending and teaching at Lexington’s Women’s Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for over 20 years as well as Christian Women’s Club. She was a member of Capital City Christian Church. She especially loved children, positively influencing them as their Sunday School teacher, for at least 50 years. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and talking.
Survivors include her daughter, Tandy Goodwin (David); son, William R. Zimmerman (Karen); three grandchildren, Laura Goodwin, Paul Goodwin (Jeanette), William T. Zimmerman (Amanda); and two great-grandchildren, Noelle and Margaux Goodwin. Her brother, Lowell Graham, also survives her, as well as a number of nieces and nephews, and dozens of longtime, loving friends.
She will be buried with her husband, William H. Zimmerman, at the Frankfort Cemetery in a private service.The location is close to Daniel Boone’s memorial for those who may want to privately pay their respects in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made “in memory of" to the Alzheimer’s Association. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.