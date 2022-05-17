Bernie “B-Mac” Smith III was the beloved son of Donna Beeler and the late Vernon Lee Smith Jr. He passed away on April 9, 2022. He was a little brother to his only sister, Deonna Thompson, and brothers, David Allen and Davis Simpson. He was a dad to his only daughter, Makena Smith (and boy did he love that girl). 

Bernie “B-Mac” Smith III

Bernie could draw anything like an accomplished artist. Cutting hair was his passion. Many people knew and loved him and will always keep his memory alive. 

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Visitation will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.  

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

