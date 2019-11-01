Services for Vernon C. Crase, 84, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Crase died Thursday.

