VERSAILLES — Services for Veronica Hebenstreit, 78, will be 4 p.m., Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at yhe funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hebenstreit died Friday.
