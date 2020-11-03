VERSAILLES — Services for Veronica Hebenstreit, 78, will be 4 p.m., Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at yhe funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hebenstreit died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Veronica Hebenstreit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

