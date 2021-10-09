Vicki Cummins

Vicki Cummins

Vicki Marlene Shouse Cummins was born March 15, 1952 to the late Waldene Cotton Bryant and Arthur Curtis Shouse in Mt. Eden, KY. On October 8, 2021, Vicki passed away peacefully in her sleep.

She was a founding member of Farmdale Baptist Church and retired from Cabinet of Health and Family Services after 30 years of service. She loved her kids and grandkids. Vicki enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles and games. She was a gentle, giving and sweet wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all with a childlike enthusiasm and joy. You were always greeted with a smile and left with a hug. She had a generous heart and gave to anyone in need. 

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings Jeffrey Shouse, Janice Bryant (David), Lisa (Gary) Cole and Joy Denise Thompson. 

She is survived by husband Micheal D. Cummins, children Jeremy (Emily) Wooldridge and Jessica (Horacio) Lopez and grandkids Hunter, Soledad, Diego, Esmeralda and Valentin. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. 

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To send flowers to the family of Vicki Cummins, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 12
Graveside Service
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
2:00PM-2:30PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Oct 12
Visitation
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
11:00AM-1:30PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription