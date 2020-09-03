No service for Vicki A. Moffett, 60, wife of Colin A. Moffett, is scheduled, but a family gathering may be at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Moffett died Aug. 31.

To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Moffett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription