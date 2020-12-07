Vicki Tate Marston, 67, wife of Dee Marston, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was born in Louisville on March 13, 1953, to the late Victor and Annabelle Helton Brumback. She was a registered nurse and a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Vicki was a Veteran of the Army National Guard and was a member of the 475th MASH.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Melissa Tate Noel, Florida; her stepdaughters, Ashlee Marston, Frankfort, Amy Marston, Frankfort, and Kellee Toles, Frankfort; her grandchildren, Jordan Tate and Justice Clayton; and her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Stevens and Donovan Stevens.
Private services will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with burial following at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Serving as casketbearers will be Chase Lantz, Scott Woodard, Cody Stanley, Thomas Arnwine, Greg Anderson and Khris Toles. Serving as honorary casketbearer is Brice Marston.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
