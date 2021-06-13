LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Vickie Elaine Crouch Dedman, 67, wife of Jerry Duane Dedman, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service. Dedman died Saturday.
