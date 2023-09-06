Vickie Lee McDaniel Prather, age 67, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Jack Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday.

Vickie was born in Frankfort on April 3, 1956, to the late Kenneth Allen McDaniel and Mary Lou Perry McDaniel. She retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Environmental Protection after serving 45 years as a supervisor. Vickie was a member of Faith Baptist Church. 

