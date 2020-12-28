Victor O. Refalo, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. The husband of Eula Refalo, Victor retired from the Kentucky National Guard after 40 years.

In addition to his wife, Eula, Victor is survived by his children, Pam, Randy, Paul and Alan.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A gathering of family and friends may be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Victor Refalo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription