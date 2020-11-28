LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Victoria Dawn Adams Buntain, 49, mother of Dylon, Nathan and Noah, will be at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Buntain died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Victoria Buntain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

