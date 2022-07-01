A memorial service for Victoria Jane Pierstorff Howson, 69, wife of Jeff Howson, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday, July 6, at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Howson died Wednesday, June 29.

