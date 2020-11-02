Victoria Jean McDonald Reed, age 72, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born in Watseka, Illinois, on Oct. 25, 1948. She retired from Kentucky State Government after 27 years of service. In her spare time, she loved to read and sew. Ms. Reed was blessed with many wonderful friends and a loving daughter to cherish.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Reed (Mike); grandchildren, Rachel Reed and Emily Lewis (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Addison Martin, Tae’ron Reed and Raeliee Reed; and brother, Raymond McDonald Sr. (Patricia).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Reed; mother, Pearl Kathyrn McDonald; and uncles, Robert Carswell and Herbert Carswell.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Bluegrass Hospice Care and Dr. Ann Pollock for the compassion and care shown.
No services will be scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
