VERSAILLES — A memorial service for Viola Rose Westerhold, 74, wife of Russell Westerhold, will be 6 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Westerhold died Tuesday.
