An amazing mom, nanny and friend to many has gone to be with the Lord.  Virgie Cornn Burleson was born May 21, 1924, in Anderson County, Kentucky, to Nora Lane and William J Cornn. She passed away at home on February 18, 2022. 

Virgie C. Burleson

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Todd Lester officiating. The family will receive family and friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday. 

Virgie was preceded in death by her husband, John Carter Burleson; daughter, Brenda Burleson; son, Bill Burleson (Melanie); granddaughter, Tammy and seven siblings.

She is survived by her son, Jan C Burleson (Suzy); grandsons, Scott (Dee) and Todd (Tanja); two great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. She will also be missed by several nieces and nephews and many friends.

She enjoyed worship at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and was a member of the Esther Sunday School Class.

During WWII, she moved to Detroit and was a riveter at an airplane factory making B-17s and B-29s. She married John Burleson on November 14, 1944, who died on January 20, 2000.  

She was one of the first two women to work at the Frankfort Post office. She was a Kentucky Colonel. She was a personnel clerk at National Distilleries and retired after 33 years in 1986. 

During her life, she enjoyed bowling, horse racing and bingo, and competing in card games. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Virgie was gracious, generous and enjoyed serving others. She enjoyed her friends and the Frankfort community, although, she spent the last 2 ½ years in Alpharetta, Georgia, with her son and daughter-in-law. She will be missed by those who knew her and loved her, but her memories will remain for those she loved.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

