Virgie Creech Ethington, 83, widow of Walter Ethington, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was born in Stanton, Kentucky on June 21, 1938 to the late Wesley and Blanche Hatton Creech. She worked for the state government.  

Virgie is survived by her daughters, Barbara Ann Brown and Margaret Bryan, both of Frankfort; her sister, Ruth Moore, Frankfort; her brother, Virgil Creech, Florida; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.  

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Serving as casketbearers will be Zach Ralph, Matthew Ralph, Chuck Gallager, Stuart Mullins, William Brown and Jay Singleton. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

