LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Virgie Margaret Faulkner Long, 78, will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. No public visitation will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Long died Tuesday at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Virgie Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription