MILLVILLE — Virgil D. Peyton Jr., 76, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The husband of Myra Douglas Peyton, Virgil was born February 5, 1945 to the late Virgil David Payton and Hallie Hellard Peyton Jones in Frankfort, Kentucky. 

A United States Army veteran, Virgil worked for the Department of Military Affairs as a security technician. 

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Myra Douglas Peyton, Virgil is survived by his children, Kimberly (John Armstrong) Peyton of Versailles, Melissa Peyton of Frankfort, and Virgil D. (Rebecca Sherman) Peyton, III of Nicholasville; a sister, Priscilla Peyton of Frankfort; his brother, Sherman (Gail) Peyton of Frankfort; grandchildren, Brandon (Hannah) Courtney of Lawrenceburg, Harrison (Amanda) Courtney of Versailles, Wyatt (Charity) Courtney of Versailles, and Amanda Graves of Frankfort; and 7 great-grandchildren.  

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil David Payton and Hallie Hellard Peyton Jones; a daughter, Melinda Peyton; and a grandson, Neal Lentini. 

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Millville Community Center, 6715 McCracken Pike, Frankfort, KY 40601. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles, is in charge of arrangements. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to the Millville Community Center, 6715 McCracken Pike, Frankfort, KY 40601. ClarkLegacyCenter.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription