Virgil Ray Campbell, age 91, of Springfield, KY, formerly of Frankfort, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
A native of Washington County, he was born on March 17, 1930, to the late Arthur Benson and Martha Rose “Mattie” Coyle Campbell.
He was a member of the Springfield United Methodist Church, an army veteran, a retired employee of Bellsouth Telephone Company and a farmer.
He was a standout on the Springfield High School football team and continued his love of sports throughout his life, often coaching his Kentucky Wildcats from his armchair in front of the TV.
Preceding him in death were two sisters, Eleanor Cundiff on March 4, 1999, and Robbie Santos on June 15, 2011; and two brothers, Francis M. “Frank” Campbell on November 10, 1977, and Joseph E. Campbell on December 10, 2016.
Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Norma Jean Hardesty Campbell; two sons, Jeffrey Campbell (Anne) of Longwood, FL, and Philip Campbell (Erika) of Springfield; a daughter, Cindy Campbell Roberts of Lexington; six grandchildren, Chelsea Rae Austin (Ryan), Rebecca Campbell, Rachel Jean Roberts, Charlotte Campbell, Wesley Campbell and Gwendolyn Rhea Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Abigail Austin and Jacqueline Austin and two sisters, Betty Reddick of Knoxville, TN, and Clara Grissom (Jim) of Overland Park, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 1st, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Bailey, pastor of the Springfield United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will be on Cemetery Hill in Springfield where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Terry Bland, Frank “Buddy” Campbell and Joe Campbell.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jeffrey Campbell, Philip Campbell, Wesley Campbell, Scott Campbell, Rachel Roberts and Charles Hardesty.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Virgil Campbell, please visit Tribute Store.
