Virgil Gene Smith, 93, of Amber Oaks Assisted Living Facility, Shelbyville, passed away peacefully Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
A native of Franklin County and former resident, Virgil was retired employee/supervisor of National Distilleries, having worked for over forty years at Old Granddad, Old Crow and Old Taylor. He loved the outdoors and in his younger years was an avid gardener.
Until his health prohibited it, he took an active role in his church, Highland Baptist, Shelbyville. Virgil was a living example of kindness and gentleness. All who knew him will deeply miss his sweet smile, his keen sense of humor and his genuine appreciation for any act of kindness shown him, no matter how small.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Anderson Smith and Lena Booth Riddle Smith; as well as his siblings, Leonard Scott “Scotty” Smith, Glenn Austin Smith and Grace Verna Smith.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 73 years, Marcella Davenport Smith, Shelbyville; his adoring daughter, Donna (Bill) Bray, Waddy; grandchildren, Darby (Hallie) Bray, Shelbyville, Deah (Rick) Adams, Lexington; five great-grandchildren, Holden and Jules Bray, Chloee, Sophee and Jonah Adams (who will sorely miss their “PopPaw Virgil”); sister-in-law, Wanda Cheek; special friends, Jim, Michelle, David and Hannah Morris; and the entire staff and administration of Amber Oaks (who all loved him dearly).
In light of the escalating COVID-19 threat, the family has opted for a private funeral service. Rev. Chris Platt will officiate with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Bearers will be Bill Bray, Darby Bray, Holden Bray, Rick Adams, Jonah Adams and David Morris. Great-granddaughters will serve as honorary bearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the fourth floor nursing staff of Frankfort Regional Medical Center for the love and compassion shown to Virgil during the last days of his life.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.