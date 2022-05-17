VERSAILLES — Services for Virginia Ann Vickers, 85, will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Vickers died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Vickers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription