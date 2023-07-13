Virginia Lee "Jinks" O'Rear Barnard, widow of V. O. "Barney" Barnard Jr., died peacefully at home on July 12, 2023, at the age of 95. The daughter of the late James B. and Agnes Saffell O'Rear, she was born in Frankfort and graduated from Margaret Hall School in Versailles and Hollins College in Virginia. 

While in Virginia, she met her beloved husband and their marriage lasted 61 years. She was a long-time member of the Church of the Ascension.

