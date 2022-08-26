Services for Virginia Gail Pettit, 80, will be held at Capital Church of God on Friday at 5 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until service time. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. She died Aug. 17.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Bryce Harper back in Phillies' lineup after 52-game absence
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Saleh: Not yet over for Mims with Jets despite trade request
- Trump's NYC golf course to host Saudi-backed women's event
- Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
- Steelers looking for better O-line play, regardless of QB
- Becky Hammon of Las Vegas Aces voted WNBA Coach of the Year
- Allen Greene, first Black AD at Auburn, stepping down
Most Popular
Articles
- Local man charged after allegedly hitting relative with vehicle
- Bomb threat forces FCHS to evacuate school property
- Frankfort loses lifelong resident and champion
- Postmarked with love: Post office workers ensure special message from 5-year-old makes it to local woman
- Deputy nabs alleged drug trafficker during traffic stop
- You Asked: What business is moving in next to Dick’s Sporting Goods?
- Dr. O. M. (Mac) Patrick
- Pat Badgett
- Local man charged with assault, threatening, theft
- FIS releases letter about investigation involving Second Street School employee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest columnist: A simple twist of fate (19)
- Guest columnist: Clearing up misconceptions and setting the record straight (18)
- Fiscal court votes to reject planning commission's recommendation on Duncan Road (13)
- Letter: Negative campaigning leaves bad taste in the mouth (13)
- Letter: A comparison of temps from July 1934 in Cincinnati to July 2022 in Frankfort (12)
- John Arnett: See what needs seeing (11)
- Planning commission hears public comments on proposed text amendment (9)
- Letter: 'Which party will protect you and your rights?' (9)
- Group in Anderson County appeals zone change in circuit court (8)
- Letter: Alaska Western Arctic needs to be protected (8)
- Guest columnist: It's back to (non-public) school for thousands of students (7)
- Guest columnist: Don't set a negative precedent (7)
- Guest columnist: Fact vs. opinion — 690 Duncan Road (7)
- You Asked: Tell me more about the new transit center/parking garage (6)
- Guest columnist: New policy center offers nonpartisan research, solutions for Ky.'s future (6)
- Letter: Focus should be on keeping community attractive, livable (6)
- Editorial: Federal charges a step in righting miscarriage of justice in Taylor's case (5)
- Guest columnist: How our schools benefit from economic development projects (5)
- Guest columnist: Should we 'build it and they will come' or attract a workforce first? (5)
- Couple arrested after blood-covered dog is located in dumpster (5)
- FIS begins school with new arrival/dismissal plan at Second Street (5)
- Kentucky Distillers Association lobbies for repeal of property tax on distilled spirits (5)
- Guest columnist: Comprehensive change can wait for comprehensive plan completion (5)
- Guest columnist: Allowance of bourbon warehouses won't solve economic, expansion errors (5)
- In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event (4)
- Firefighters battle structure fire on East Fourth Street (4)
- Guest columnist: Respecting the gifts of nature (4)
- Bourbon benefit raises more than $1.4 million for flood efforts (4)
- Gibby's closes doors after 27 years downtown (4)
- African Americans 'very literally built this town' (4)
- CARTOON: Bourbon warehouses in Peaks Mill as popular as cow patties (4)
- Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee mulls ways to continue involving the public in decision making (4)
- Guest columnist: Inadequate state funding leaves Ky. teachers with meager raises (4)
- Letter: Preserve Elkhorn Creek for the future (3)
- City commission tables humane society road decision (3)
- Frankfort in the running for Top Adventure Towns Contest (3)
- Information is key to emergency management in Franklin County (3)
- Role models: Women lead in government, law, tourism and activism (3)
- Budding operation: Frankfort man charged in marijuana bust (3)
- Guest columnist: Report focuses on Newport but problems in schools are statewide (3)
- Guest columnist: Drug pricing reform needs to be about saving lives through innovation (3)
- Letter: SCOTUS is not done messing with Americans (3)
- Guest columnist: Bourbon should keep growing in Ky., but we need help (3)
- Guest columnist: State fair embodies the best of Kentucky (3)
- Local demographics is topic of comprehensive plan advisory committee meeting (3)
- FPB looks into adding electric vehicles to fleet (3)
- Guest columnist: Protest the zoning text amendment change (3)
- PHOTOS: Stuck accelerator causes vehicle to crash into JC Salon (3)
- Kentucky Resources Council lawsuit forces fiscal court to hold off on Duncan Road decision (3)
- Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election (2)
- Editorial: SJ highlighting local female leaders in advance of Women's Equality Celebration (2)
- FRMC performs first total hip replacement with latest robotic technology (2)
- Judge sides with newspaper in KSU Foundation open records appeal (2)
- Bourbon community joins forces to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood relief (2)
- Couple charged with abusing 2-year-old (2)
- Franklin County agrees to split cost of abandoned boat removal with Frankfort (2)
- Guest columnist: Bourbon warehouses should be sited away from city, schools, neighborhoods (2)
- Farmdale Sanitation District: Tight budget has led to rate hikes (2)
- Letter: Beware of natural gas bills (2)
- Postmarked with love: Post office workers ensure special message from 5-year-old makes it to local woman (2)
- Beshear: Tourism exceeded expectations in 2021 (2)
- Guest columnist: Judge's opinion in KSU Foundation case a clear victory for open government (2)
- Letter: Legislators should donate session salaries to flood relief (2)
- Letter: Remember who our elected leaders are supposed to represent (2)
- Guest columnist: Remembering the 21st century Atticus Finch (2)
- Reported car thief takes vehicle 'just because' (2)
- Local artist produces sculpture of each U.S. president (2)
- City finance committee meets; discusses increase in insurance premium tax (2)
- Letter: 'Nevermind what the people want' (2)
- Guest columnist: FDA must stay the course and ban Juul (2)
- Guest columnist: Losing everything, what or who is important? (2)
- Guest columnist: Teachers, students and the world around us (2)
- Letter: Thank you, Gov. Beshear (2)
- John Arnett: Time for us to move on (2)
- Editorial: Vote for Frankfort in Top Adventure Towns Contest (2)
- Editorial: Improved relations between city, KSU is vital for success (1)
- PHOTO: First responders called to Meadowview Drive after vehicle nearly hits house (1)
- Role models: Women lead in business and media (1)
- Dr. Scott T. Green (1)
- Letter: 'Taking up for the quiet ones of the land' (1)
- Editorial: Funding access road to animal shelter must be a team effort (1)
- City commission discusses paving projects, park amenities, parking (1)
- Scott reaches finals in USA Mullet Championships (1)
- Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival brings community together (1)
- Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records (1)
- 11th Spellapalooza ends in first ever tie (1)
- Long-time Franklin County Treasurer set to retire (1)
- Kentucky Supreme Court denies request to block abortion ban (1)
- Guest columnist: The Appalachian tradition — neighbors helping neighbors (1)
- Guest columnist: Generous, giving people abound in Frankfort (1)
- Frankfort man arrested after officers locate ecstacy, marijuana (1)
- Write On: Readers share memories of golden days of their youth (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.