Services for Virginia Gail Pettit, 80, will be held at Capital Church of God on Friday at 5 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until service time. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. She died Aug. 17.

