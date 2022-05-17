Funeral services for Virginia Gill, 95, Frankfort, will be held Thursday 12:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. She died Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A native of Owenton, Kentucky, she was an assembly line worker for Kuhlman Electric and member of Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was the daughter of the late Ida Bell Gaines and Elisha Wright.

She was preceded in death by a son, Marvin Marksberry; daughters, Teresa White and Tammy Dews; and a sister, Della Jackson.

Survivors include her daughter, Sue Mitchell; son, David Marksberry, Frankfort; son, Timothy Johnson, Nevada; granddaughter, Erica Gill, Frankfort; 17 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Freddie White, Tony White, Timmy Bowman, Hunter Brewer, Shannon McDonald and Jeremiah Hazlett.

