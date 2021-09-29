Virginia Johnson, age 78, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Peaks Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home From noon until 2 p.m. on Monday.

Virginia was born in Frankfort on February 8, 1943, to the late Sam Johnson, Sr., and Lela Mefford Johnson, and raised on the farm in Peaks Mill where she spent her entire life. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, spending time with her pets, and baking.

She is survived by her siblings, Naomi Johnson, Calvin C. Johnson (Betty); sister-in-law, Doris Johnson; nephews, Calvin Scott Johnson (Gale), James Allen Johnson (Trisha), and Bradley Neil Johnson. She was also blessed with a host of other nieces, nephews, and family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Sam Johnson, Jr., and Lora E. Johnson; and nephew, Samuel “Steve” Johnson.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

