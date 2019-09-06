Virginia Lee Boone

Virginia Lee Hazelrigg Boone, age 92, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Mike Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Mrs. Boone was born in Mason County, Kentucky, Jan. 27, 1927, to the late Adrian Glenn and Nelia Elizabeth Stephens Hazelrigg. She retired from the United States Department of Agriculture after many years serving as an administrative assistant. She was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church, Young at Heart group and Alpha Joy Sunday school class, as well as, a member of N.A.R.F.E. and enjoyed playing cards with the Flying Solo group.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Boone (Janice) and Cheryl Boone; and was blessed with seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeune Baxter.
Serving as pallbearers will be Craig Wingate, Shane Aldridge, Shannon Aldridge, Jay Boone, Amy Mefford and Kevin Mefford.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.