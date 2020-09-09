LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Virginia Mae Lay Isham, 90, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Isham died Tuesday. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.

