LAWRENCEBURG — Virginia McCormick, 99, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 5. Per her wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Kentucky. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at First Presbyterian Church, Lawrenceburg.
Mrs. McCormick was born Aug. 19, 1919, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles and Juanita (Williams) Strohman. She married Martin Tyler Hoskinson in October 1940. Following his death in 1944, Virginia and their three children moved back to her parents’ home in Louisville, Kentucky.
In 1950, Virginia married the Rev. Edward M. McCormick, and together they had two daughters. After several moves, the couple settled in Lawrenceburg in 1977.
Preceding Virginia in death were her husbands; son Bill; daughter, Jinny; son-in-laws, Thomas B. Cook Jr. and Larry Harley; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Hoskinson.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Cook, Louisville, Ann (Richard) Burton, Coralville, Iowa, and Charlotte Harley, Lawrenceburg; son-in-law, John Rudd (Margaret Schuyler), Franklin, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia’s memory may be made to The Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway, NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.