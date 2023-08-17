Virginia Neal Manuel, widow of Richard V. Manuel Sr., passed away on May 1, 2023 in St. Pete, Florida. 

A graveside service in celebration of her life will be held at the Frankfort Cemetery on Friday, August 25, at 2 p.m. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com

