Virginia Plotnick

Virginia Leonard Plotnick, 79, known to friends as Gimmer Barry, died peacefully at home in the bosom of family on Sept. 27, 2020, after a fearless nine-year determined and graceful struggle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Born Sept. 2, 1941, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas P. Leonard, Gimmer was a graduate of Frankfort High School and Case Western Reserve University. A popular high school cheerleader and member of many clubs, Gimmer kept in touch with many of her high school friends throughout her life.
Gimmer, a nickname from her earliest weeks, touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was very active in the Democratic Party and an avid women's rights supporter. She met her true love, Rey Barry, in 1968 while flying down a zip line during an Albemarle County Democratic event for Eugene McCarthy at Panorama Farm. On a snowy Valentine's Day in 1970, they had the only known wedding to take place inside the Rotunda at the University of Virginia. For 50 years and 7 months their love story inspired all who knew them.
A devotee of children's education, Gimmer began her career with the Child Life Program at Cleveland City Hospital under founder Emma Plank. After moving to Charlottesville in 1967, Gimmer was on the founding staff of Charlottesville’s Molly Michie Unitarian Pre-School, Charlottesville’s first parent-run cooperative pre-school.
In the 1970s, she was the Co-founder, Development Director and teacher of The New School, a private Montessori School in Charlottesville. Hundreds of students still speak of how happy their years were with her.
Following the sale of the school, she was Assistant to the Director of the Virginia Discovery Museum, where she created the museum's gift shop. Later she was the Office Assistant for structural engineering firm Dunbar, Milby, and Williams, and ended her working career as a Paralegal specializing in bankruptcy for Herbert Beskin at Parker, McElwain & Williams.
Gimmer was skilled with a sewing machine, including the most elaborate costumes for her two girls: from apples to trees to books and squirrels. In her older years, she created beautiful dresses for her tiny granddaughter from her own clothing showcasing both her skills and her commitment to sustainability and reuse.
A gifted gardener, she thrived squatting in the garden, hands full of plants, weeding and pruning and bringing forth life from the Virginia red clay, in later years reveling in the deer outside her window; a top-notch cook; a marvelous canner of foods; a lover of all candies, especially Rebecca Ruth Blue Mondays and Kentucky Creamed Pull Candy; a skillful First Mate with Rey sailing the Chesapeake Bay on their bugeye ketch Applejack; an accomplished golfer with a low handicap; a swimmer of notable speed and an even faster typist; a tireless online Scrabble player with family and friends who meant so much; an avid follower of UVA basketball; an entertaining piano and guitar player, and for years a revered example of selfless courage. She never once let her terminal illness invade her spirit, and was the first to bring a smile or a song when family or just Rey was around.
In addition to a lifetime of dear, caring friends, she leaves behind her brother, Dr. Thomas Leonard and wife Linda of Frankfort, Kentucky; her husband, (Rey) Barry Plotnick of Charlottesville; her daughter, Brooke and darling granddaughter, Adele of Richmond, Virginia; and her daughter, Apple Plotnick Jannotta and husband Jeremy of Lynnwood, Washington.
Her family has the greatest respect and appreciation for the professional care and personal encouragement of Dr. Alexander Schult of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Dr. William Fox of Fox and Brantley. The home care facilities and skilled staff of the Hospice of the Piedmont made a huge difference when her time approached and we are forever grateful to this extraordinary institution.
The pandemic precludes a memorial service at this time. The family is planning a Celebration of Gimmer’s Life for what would be her 80th birthday in September of 2021.
Donations in her name (Virginia Plotnick) are appreciated and can be made to the following charities that represent some of Gimmer's strongest values:
• Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, https://tinyurl.com/GimmerHospice.
• Planned Parenthood of the Blue Ridge, 2964 Hydraulic Road, Charlottesville, VA 2290, https://tinyurl.com/GimmerPlanned.
• League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 11036, Lewiston, ME 04243-9405, https://tinyurl.com/GimmerLeague.
• Southern Environmental Law Center, 201 W. Main St., Suite 14, Charlottesville, VA 22902, https://tinyurl.com/GimmerSELCenter.
