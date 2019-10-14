Virginia Rawlings Hugg

Virginia Ann Rawlings Hugg, age 84, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Father Charles Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Mrs. Hugg was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on Nov. 12, 1934, to the late James Adrian and Frances Josephine Oldani Rawlings. She graduated from Saint Mary’s Academy in Paducah, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Kentucky State University. She retired as a legal secretary from Kentucky State Government Public Service Commission.
She is survived by her loving husband, Louis Ryan Hugg, Jr.; children, Amey Hugg and Jason Hugg (Sonya); siblings, Charles Rawlings and Linda Adams (Bill); and niece, Gwen Phillips (Brandon).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Christopher Adams.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center.
