Virginia Rose Hagy Smith, age 73, passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. She was born in Bland, Virginia, on Feb. 17, 1947, to the late Robert Muncy Hagy and Leona Mattie Thompson Hagy. She worked at Cliff Side Restaurant.
She is survived by her children, Michael Thornton (Joan) and R.B. Smith (Cindy); siblings, Norma Hagy, David Hagy (Pam), Mackey Hagy (Kay) and Donnie Hagy; and grandchildren, Brady Smith, Mattie Gayhart-Kasinger, Eric Smith and Cassie Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rita D. Thornton.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to L.I.F.E. House for Animals or a veteran’s organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
